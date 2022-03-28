Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center recognized as ‘Top Performer’ and ‘Equality Leader’ for LGBTQ+ Health

Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center have gotten notable evaluations on the most recent Health Equality Index.

According to the Human Rights Campaign website, "the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the national LGBTQ+ benchmarking tool that evaluates healthcare facilities' policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees. The HEI 2022 evaluates more than 2,200 healthcare facilities nationwide."

Eisenhower Health received an evaluation of 95 out of 100, earning them the title of 'Top Performer' in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality.

Click HERE for Eisenhower Health's HEI evaluation.

Desert Regional Medical Center was named an 'Equality Leader' in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality after receiving an evaluation of 100/100.

Click HERE for Desert Regional Medical Center's HEI evaluation.

