AP source: Miami’s Chris Caputo accepts offer to be GW coach

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo has accepted a contract offer to become the new coach at George Washington, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday night. The school and Caputo were working out final contract details including length of the deal, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because George Washington had not announced the hiring. Caputo replaces Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons at the school.