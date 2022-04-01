Five hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Varner Rd in Palm Desert

Five people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Varner Road in Palm Desert.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Varner Road and Avenue 38, east of Cook Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed that one person had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Four people suffered serious injuries, one had moderate injuries.







Viewers have reported Varner Road is shut down on both sides in the area. There is also a big traffic jam on the eastbound side of the I-10 around the Washington exit.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.