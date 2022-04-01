Pima County leader to resign months after bicycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry is resigning more than five months after he was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson. The Board of Supervisors agenda for April 5 lists the immediate acceptance of Huckleberry’s resignation and the potential promotion of interim county administrator Jan Lesher to his old job. Huckleberry was injured on Oct. 23 when a driver struck another vehicle, which hit Huckleberry. He was wearing a helmet but suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs. Huckleberry has led county government for 28 years. His family says he’s recovering well but faces months of additional therapy.