US Navy Serviceman killed in crash on I-10 near Beaumont

A US Navy Serviceman was killed in a crash between an SUV and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Beaumont Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Beaumont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a 2019 Freightliner towing a 53-foot semi-trailer stopped for stopped traffic. An SUV driven by the US Navy Serviceman failed to stop and crashed into the rear-end of the semi-trailer.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location minutes later and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man has only been identified as a 31-year-old from Burgaw, North Carolina. CHP also confirmed he was stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

CHP officers shut down the No. 3 and 4 lanes on westbound I-10 at the location to conduct a preliminary investigation and clear the wreckage. A SigAlert was issued at 1:30 p.m. because of the ensuing traffic jam. Traffic moved slowly for several hours until later in the afternoon.

The 10 westbound is slow going because of a fatal in Beaumont. It has taken me an hour and 20 minutes to get from La Quinta to Sunset Avenue. Stay off I 10 west if you can pic.twitter.com/c4JKN9auBd — Karen Devine (@KarenDevineKESQ) April 1, 2022

This collision is still under investigation. If anyone has additional information about this collision they are encouraged to contact Officer K. McCallum at the San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP office (951) 769-2000.

