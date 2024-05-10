Warmer weekend weather

Highs will start to warm up as we head into the weekend, starting today with highs in the middle 90s.

An area of low pressure will gradually move out of the region, but it will linger through tonight, with a slight chance of mountain showers later this afternoon.

As the low departs, high pressure moves in and pushes in warmer conditions.

The warm-up will bring triple digits into play as we move through the weekend and into next week. Stay hydrated and avoid heat-related issues.