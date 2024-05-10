Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer weekend weather

By
today at 6:49 AM
Published 6:08 AM

Highs will start to warm up as we head into the weekend, starting today with highs in the middle 90s.

An area of low pressure will gradually move out of the region, but it will linger through tonight, with a slight chance of mountain showers later this afternoon.

As the low departs, high pressure moves in and pushes in warmer conditions.

The warm-up will bring triple digits into play as we move through the weekend and into next week. Stay hydrated and avoid heat-related issues.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content