Agency: Arizona trooper and suspect shot, wounded in Kingman

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during an encounter Friday in Kingman. The DPS said in a brief statement that the trooper was in stable condition but said only that the wounded suspect was hospitalized. According to the DPS, a second suspect was taken into custody at an unspecified time after the 3:40 p.m. shooting. No identities were released and the statement didn’t say what led to the shooting, and DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said Saturday no additional information was available.

