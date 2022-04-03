Hungary’s authoritarian leader Viktor Orban declares election victory
By Rob Picheta, CNN
Hungary’s authoritarian leader and longtime Russian ally, Viktor Orban, has declared victory in the country’s parliamentary elections, clinching a fourth consecutive term in power.
Orban’s Fidesz party had a commanding lead with 71% of the votes counted, Hungary’s national elections board said on Sunday evening.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
