‘It’s silent and it’s fast,’ drowning prevention advocate shares water safety tips

Drowning prevention advocates are reminding the public about water safety and steps people can take to prevent drowning incidents, especially involving children.

Since mid-March, Riverside University Health System has recorded 7 total drowning incidents so far this year, including one adult death.

More than 100 incidents were reported last year, including 6 child deaths and nearly 30 adult fatalities.

Adam Katchmarchi, Executive Director of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, told News Channel 3 that the non-profit organization is "hitting parents with every, what we call 'layer of protection,' because there’s no one single solution that’s going to solve drowning.”

Katchmarchi explained drowning is silent and typically happens in a silent manner during non-pool hours. He said it only takes "30 seconds or less" for a child to drown.

Katchmarchi said that reducing the risk of drowning takes a multi-layer approach, which includes a pool gate, vigilance and supervision from adults, and swim lessons.

Technology has, over the years, also become an important tool used by many to reinforce security in and around their private pool.

We spoke to Cham and Nicole Benvenutti, a pair of local parents, who explained to us why they chose to put their two young sons in swim lessons.

Local parents Nicole and Cham Benvenutti and their two sons

They opened up to us about a scary incident their family experienced that cemented their need to take precautions when it comes to water safety, along with how they justified the cost associated with certain measures.

Tune into News Channel 3 at 10:00 p.m. tonight to hear more on their story. We'll also detail some startling statistics about who is impacted most by drowning every year, along with tips from experts on staying safe in the water.