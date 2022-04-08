Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is looking to fill positions

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is looking to expand its workforce and is hiring for a variety of positions.

Some open positions include culinary chefs, housekeeping, front desk, loss prevention, and restaurant positions.

There are part-time and full-time positions available from entry-level to experienced. The opportunities don't stop once you're hired, there is room for promotion.

Cheryl Magdaleno, the Human Resources Director said she has been able to expand her own career through the hotel.

“I didn’t think that when I joined the company in 1988 I would be sitting here today," said Magdaleno. "The sky is the limit there are so many opportunities for those who choose.”

Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is also looking forward to reopening the Edge Steakhouse soon. It is looking for qualified individuals who will work there. The restaurant had closed down because of the pandemic and has not reopened since.

To view all of the open positions at the hotel you can visit the Ritz-Carlton website.