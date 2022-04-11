Mobile home catches fire in Indio

Fire damaged a mobile home in Indio today, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The fire was reported at 4:41 p.m. in the 51000 block of Monroe Street, in the Palmdale Estates community, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said responding crews found a single-wide mobile home "fully involved in fire."

According to the fire department, the flames were contained at about 5 p.m., but crews planned to be on site into the early evening to mop up hot spots and clear the scene.

There was no immediate word of the cause of the fire or an estimate of damage.