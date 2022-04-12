Supervisors authorize continuation of field medical training program

The Board of Supervisors today authorized the Riverside County Fire Department to continue a field training program for students from College of the Desert seeking certification as emergency medical technicians, offering internships that could lead to employment with Cal Fire and other agencies.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board affirmed the fire department's request to enter into a five-year compact with the Palm Desert-based campus, effective July 1 and concluding on June 30, 2027.

A prior agreement was in place from 2016-21, according to documents posted to the board's agenda.

The College of the Desert maintains an accredited Emergency Medical Service Program, and the final element of that is a ``field internship where students assume the role of EMT under supervision of a preceptor,'' according to the fire department.

The internship allows agency personnel to observe how interns assess and treat patients in a pre-hospital setting, as well as interact with patients' loved ones, co-workers and other emergency workers, "displaying respect, politeness, discretion and teamwork,'' documents stated.

"The Riverside County Fire Department, in cooperation with Cal Fire, will greatly benefit in the mentoring and training of these students as potential employees," the agency said. "College of the Desert provides a substantial pool of emergency medical technician -- basic, advanced and paramedic -- graduates ... Firefighters with emergency medical technician qualifications are in the highest demand and need for all fire departments statewide."

There is no county cost associated with the field training program, and all liabilities are assumed by the college, officials said.