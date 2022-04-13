Morongo Band of Mission Indians awards $200,000 total in grants to 67 local non-profits organizations

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians recognized non-profits in the Coachella Valley and its neighboring areas at its first community outreach awards luncheon.

Several organizations in the Coachella Valley were recognized for serving those in need.

Vice President of Carol's Kitchen, Ann Blair, a non-profit serving hot meals to families in the San Gorgonio pass tells News Channel 3, "We have been partnering with Morongo for many years, and they've always been a great support to us."

On Wednesday, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians awarded about $200,000 total in grants to 67 organizations.

Ryan Fox, Spokesperson for Guide Dogs of the Desert, tells News Channel 3 why this grant is such a big help to their organization, "All the money that we get actually goes towards dogs and their training as well as their equipment."

Olive Crest of Palm Desert has had a relationship with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians for over three years.

Their community coordinator, Tatyanna Voorhies, tells us that the grant they received will go towards young adults who have aged out of the foster system.

"It's going to help them get things like their GED, help them take classes to get their driver's license, give them that extra step into independence," says Voorhies.

The Morongo Board of Mission Indians hopes to continue the Community Outreach Awards Luncheon for the years to come.

Charles Martin, Tribal Chairman of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, says, "The tribe is a giving tribe, and we just want to help people, support people in their time of need.”

Morongo awarded grants up to $5,000. They created the Community Outreach Awards Program last year to reach more local non-profits and organizations.

You can see the full list of Coachella Valley Organizations that received grants from the Morongo Band of Mission Indians below.