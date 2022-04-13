Music legend & local resident Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19

The legendary Barry Manilow announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes on the day Manilow, 78, was set to attend the opening night performance of his new musical, HARMONY.

"This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend," Manilow wrote on his Facebook page.

Manilow has been a longtime resident of Palm Springs. Every holiday season, he holds "Gift of Love" Christmas Benefit Concerts that benefit 25 Coachella Valley charities.

Wishing Barry a speedy recovery!