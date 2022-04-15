Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns for the first time since 2019

It's one of the busiest times of the year in Coachella Valley.

People from around the world are in and around Indio for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

After taking a two year break from the music festival due to COVID, music lovers are ready to enjoy performances from some of their favorite artists.

Megan Foutch, who's attended the festival several times tells News Channel 3, "Everyone's been pent up for so long. We're pumped, we're so excited we're here.

We had the chance to talk to business owners who were feeding off of the festival excitement.

The Vintage Coffee House owner, Kristen May shares, "Now that it's back after two years we are absolutely slammed it's crazy. Everybody is going to have a really good time. We've had a great day so far.”

Right next door, Tu Madres Operations Manager, Michael Hubka says, "It's been a challenging two years. Everyone's excited and I think we're getting more excited based on their energy. Everyone seems to be very nice and just happy to be here.”

Ernie Cortazar has lived in the Coachella Valley for over 30 years, and believes the festival is just what the area needs, especially after the pandemic, "It is an eclectic, magical, beautiful, beautiful festival. People come from all over the world and make this thing happen with one common bond, that's music.”

If you miss this weekend's fun, don't worry. We do it all again next weekend for Coachella Weekend 2!

Click here for Weekend 1 set-times and dates!