Coachella 2022 weekend 1 set-times released; Arcade Fire added to Friday line-up

The set times for Weekend 1 of the 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival have finally been released!

Gates will open at noon each day of the festival that begins Friday, with performances beginning on various stages as attendees make their way into the event.

The festival will be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Sweedish House Mafia + the Weeknd.







There was a change to the line-up as the popular Indie Rock group, Arcade Fire, was added to the line-up. They will be playing on Friday.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

