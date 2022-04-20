Rideshare drivers, passengers react to lifted mask mandate amid festival season

Face masks are now optional for Uber and Lyft riders and drivers, the ride-hailing companies announced this week shortly after several major airlines announced a similar change in policy.

This big change comes as festival season is in full swing in the Coachella Valley. Weekend 1 of the Coachella Music Festival has wrapped and drivers are gearing up for weekend 2.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.

Uber will no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles, but asked riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group. Lyft passengers are also again permitted to sit in front seats, the company said in a blog post.

