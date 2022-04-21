Indio gains recognition from California Housing Department

The City of Indio has been officially certified and approved for its updated Housing Element.

City Manager Bryan Montgomery said that the formally approved housing element will increase the diversity and production of houses in Indio over the next eight years.

“Putting together this plan was a huge task involving robust public engagement during a challenging time, and we are pleased the state-certified our plan so quickly,” he said.

Indio will be the 10th to be certified out of 197 total jurisdictions within the boundaries of the regional planning agency, the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). The SCAG determines the number of housing units to be built in each city. Indio's 2022 Housing Element proposes building 7,812 houses between 2021 and 2029. Plus, 38% of these should be affordable.

This is Indio's 6th Housing Element iteration, which also includes housing rehabilitation, housing assistance, employee housing, and the preservation of affordable housing units.