Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:04 AM
Published 9:03 AM

Man arrested in Rancho Mirage in connection with attempted robbery

MGN

Deputies have arrested a Cathedral City man in connection with an attempted robbery in Rancho Mirage, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The incident took place at the intersection of Rattler Road and Ramon Road just before 10:00 Thursday night.

A male victim stopped and asked the suspect if he needed help getting his vehicle out of the sand on the side of the road.

The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim, who was able to flee the immediate area and called 911.

Deputies arrived within minutes and arrested the suspect, who was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content