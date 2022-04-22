Man arrested in Rancho Mirage in connection with attempted robbery

Deputies have arrested a Cathedral City man in connection with an attempted robbery in Rancho Mirage, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The incident took place at the intersection of Rattler Road and Ramon Road just before 10:00 Thursday night.

A male victim stopped and asked the suspect if he needed help getting his vehicle out of the sand on the side of the road.

The suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim, who was able to flee the immediate area and called 911.

Deputies arrived within minutes and arrested the suspect, who was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

