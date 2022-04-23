Desert Hot Springs Cleanup Committee helps clean home of resident with disability

As part of the City of Desert Hot Springs' effort to beautify homes and the city, the DHS Cleanup Committee has chosen 74-year-old DHS resident John Selph's home to be its first owner-occupied home that they will assist in a cleanup.

Selph was chosen after an extensive review process and lives with a disability.

Clean up crews went to go help on Friday and Saturday morning and plan to be back the following weekeend.

Mission Springs Water District will provide repairs to the evaporative cooler. Desert Valley Disposal/Palm Springs Disposal will provide large trash bins and pick up the debris. DHS Cleanup Committee, along with volunteers from the College of the Desert Rotary will help in the cleanup efforts.