Additional Coachella Festival parking tonight at Indio Fairgrounds

If you are heading to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival tonight the Indio Police Department is asking commuters to park at the Indio County Fairgrounds and shuttle to the festival.

Parking at the music festival is limited. They suggest coming down either Highway 111 or Requa and turning onto Arabia Street into the fairgrounds parking lot.

There will be signs and directions on where to park. Shuttles will take concert-goers to the festival and back. They are also asking commuters to be patient tonight as traffic is expected to be heavy with some delays.