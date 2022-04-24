Coachella Festival closes with double-team headliner and no significant arrests or traffic incidents

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will headline today's final day of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, which has largely gone off without a hitch since its return following a two-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other scheduled performers at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday include Long Beach's Vince Staples, Doja Cat, Fatboy Slim, Jamie xx, Belly and FINNEAS, the brother and songwriting partner of Saturday's headliner, Billie Eilish. On Saturday, Eilish teamed up with special guest, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, to sing that group's hit "Misery Business'" and later joined her brother to perform "Your Power" from her latest album, "Happier Than Ever."

Toward the end of her set, Eilish draped a Ukrainian flag over her shoulder to show support for the country as it continues to battle an invasion by Russia. She also fell on her face at one point during her set, but appeared unhurt and joked about it to the crowd.

The Indio Police Department said there have not been any significant arrests or traffic incidents during either of the festival's two weekends. Police asked festivalgoers to exercise patience and follow traffic control directions while exiting the grounds Sunday night and Monday morning.