Festival bus shuttle drivers treated for foodborne illness

Riverside County Fire Department dispatchers got reports after midnight on Monday of several sub-contracted festival shuttle drivers becoming ill with food poisoning after dining at an offsite location by a caterer unaffiliated with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Once the scene was assessed by fire personnel, CAL FIRE / Riverside County Fire Department entered Unified Command with Indio Police Department and Goldenvoice Productions to manage the incident.

At least two dozen shuttle bus drivers were taken to hospitals throughout the Coachella Valley by Riverside County Paramedic Units from the City of Indio and Cove Communities, shuttle buses that took on fire engine paramedics and personnel, and American Medical Response.

Officials say the main complaint of the shuttle drivers was nausea and vomiting. Those transported left the scene in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our public safety agencies and event organizers constantly train for incidents like these so that we are prepared to respond to, triage, and treat patients, and transport as soon as possible,” said Incident Commander, Division Chief Bryan White. "This incident did not affect any of the guests attending the festival.”

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department and Riverside County Emergency Medical Services Agency have been notified of the incident.

