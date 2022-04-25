Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

By EMILY WANG and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing will test most of the city’s 21 million people as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparks worries among residents of a Shanghai-style lockdown. So far, 70 cases have been found in the Chinese capital since the outbreak surfaced Friday. Some residents are working from home and stocking up on food as preparation in case they are confined to their homes, as China has done in multiple cities. One of those is its largest city, Shanghai, which reported 51 deaths in the latest 24-hour period and has now passed 100 deaths in the ongoing outbreak. The country’s borders remain largely closed as the economic impact from China’s hard-line response to the pandemic continues to grow.