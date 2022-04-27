Indio High School students among top 50 finalists in nationwide custom Vans contest
Custom Vans shoes designed by a group of Indio High School students have made it to the top 50 of a nationwide contest.
Public voting is now open so you can help our local students come out on top! You can vote up to once a day until May 5. You can vote at https://customculture.vans.com/
The grand prize for the contests is $50,000 which will go to the winning school's art program.
"We have several areas of need. We have a limited budget and the majority of our students do not have the means to purchase art materials. Most of our students have never had opportunities to travel outside of the valley in which we are located. Some of our most talented and creative students are accepted into top art schools with the dream of pursuing a career in the visual arts, only to be unable to close the gap between the cost of tuition and the amount received in financial assistance"- Indio High School's impact document
