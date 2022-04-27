Indio High School students among top 50 finalists in nationwide custom Vans contest

Custom Vans shoes designed by a group of Indio High School students have made it to the top 50 of a nationwide contest.

Public voting is now open so you can help our local students come out on top! You can vote up to once a day until May 5. You can vote at https://customculture.vans.com/

The grand prize for the contests is $50,000 which will go to the winning school's art program.