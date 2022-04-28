Abandoned church catches on fire near downtown Palm Springs

Palm Springs first responders are working to contain a structure fire at a previously destroyed church on the 200 block of W Baristo Road.

Palm Springs Fire Dept. Captain Nathan Gunkel told News Channel 3 that crews are working a 2nd alarm fire at the church. There are currently 10 fire engines on scene, including assistance from CAL FIRE and the Cathedral City Fire Department.

Gunkel said at this time there are no reported injuries. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced on social media asking people to avoid the area.

@PalmSpringsPD and @PalmSpringsFire are working a structure fire in the 300 Block of Baristo Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/46JLbBo3ms — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) April 28, 2022

The fire appears to be burning at the vacant Community Church, which was destroyed by a fire in Sept. 2013. The building was constructed in 1930 and designated a historic site by the city in 1989.

Church fire in Palm Springs (Sept. 2013)

