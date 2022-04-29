Festivalgoers celebrate the return of Stagecoach Country Music Festival

There's plenty of action on the Polo Grounds, as the venue hosts its third weekend of festivals.

Friday marks the first day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival. We spoke to festivalgoers about the festival's return.

After a two year hiatus, Stagecoach Country Music Festival is back.

One festivalgoer brought his custom convertible with long horns attached to the front hood.

The owner, Chris Tautenhahn, tells News Channel 3, "This is a stagecoach tradition. We haven't missed one yet. Except for the last two years. So I think it feels good to be back."

La Quinta local, Thomas Bergman, is celebrating his birthday at Stagecoach with friends who flew in from out of town.

Although Bergman isn't thrilled about the traffic, he's looking forward to seeing some of his favorite artists.

He tells me he's a big Mavericks fan.

Other festivalgoers including, Rachel Weinberger, flew in from across the country.

Weinberger tells News Channel 3 she's ready to enjoy the festival with her friends, "This is really our opportunity to all get together. Listen to music that we love, have a good time.”