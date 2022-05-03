Outage leaves more than 1700 customers without power in Cathedral City

An outage in Cathedral City left more than 1700 customers without power for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon.

There was no word on a possible cause, however, firefighters were working to contain a fire near the source of the outage's origin.





The fire was initially reported at around 2:15 p.m. at a home on the 32400 block of Monte Vista Road. Residents said they saw smoke from the backyard of the home, at around the same time they lost their power.

According to Southern California Edison, most customers should have their power back by 3:18 p.m. As of 3:14 p.m., there were 360 customers still without power.

SCE has 3 crews on scene trying to determine the cause of the outage.

