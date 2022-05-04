Madrid rallies past Man City to reach Champions League final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has done it again. The 13-time European champion produced yet another magical Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium by rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force extra time and a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinals. Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid’s previous Champions League comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in extra time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first-leg loss in which it escaped losing by a bigger margin. Madrid will play Liverpool in the May 28 final in Paris.