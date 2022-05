A family is putting out a call for the community to help with information on an Indio man who has been missing since April 2, 2022.

Pedro Galvan 3rd was last seen in the Indio area on April 2. A missing persons report was filed with police.

Galvan is seen in pictures with dark hair and dark eyes.

Family said Galvan also goes by "PJ"

If you have any information, you can contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057.