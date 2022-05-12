Healthcare workers at JFK Memorial Hosptial treated to free frozen custards

Some health care workers at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio got a sweet treat.

Rotary Club of Indio Sunrise and Woman’s Club of Indio set up the event. The organizers say that they wanted to honor their Healthcare Heroes as a thank you for their hard work throughout the pandemic.

Staff at the hospital said that they have been celebrating National Nurses Week with events all week and that this was especially nice because it came from the community.

"It means a lot because it's coming from the community and giving back to the hospital," said Danica Lua, information coordinator at JFK Memorial Hospital. "We have had activities every single day shift and night shift and the feedback has been very, very positive. Everybody has been very appreciative of all the activities we have had."

There was more than 400 half-pints of free frozen custard up for grabs.