The City of Indio celebrates ribbon cutting and economic development week

The City of Indio is celebrating the early success of its economic development efforts downtown and recognizing the conclusion of economic development week with a ribbon cutting and 2nd Saturdays · Center Stage Celebration.

The public joined City leaders, local business leaders, and their neighbors tonight for this event in downtown Indio at Smurr & Miles.

There was a ribbon cutting on the new INDIO landmark, which is directly in front of the site of the most recent addition to downtown, Gabino’s Creperie. Gabino’s, a standout in Palm Springs, just entered into a five-year lease with the City of Indio to open a second Coachella Valley location in the desert’s original downtown.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, the band played on for 2nd Saturdays · Center Stage, featuring Disneyland’s The Jazz Cartel and local radio personality Tina Turntables. The Jazz Cartel is a nine-piece Frank Sinatra style swing band bringing energy to the stage.

Local favorites Smokey Lips BBQ, Ruberry Salsa, Popping off Pies, La Quinta Brewing Company and Tamale Festival winner Outside the Masa return to the outdoor food hall. There were also new 2nd Saturdays Indio based vendors-- Straight and Marrow and Buzzbox Premium Cocktails.

For additional details about 2nd Saturdays · Center Stage, visit www.indio.org/centerstage. To learn more about Indio’s downtown reactivation efforts, visit www.indiobiz.org.