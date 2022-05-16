North Las Vegas interim police chief to fill job permanently

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The acting police chief of North Las Vegas now officially has the job.

City officials announced Monday that Jacqueline Gravatt will lead the police department where she was the first Black woman to serve as a patrol officer.

Gravatt has a been in the role on an interim basis since Chief Pamela Ojeda retired in January after a 26-year career.

Gravatt joined North Las Vegas police in 2001. She has held various supervisor positions including assistant chief.

Police Capt. Michael Harris has been named as the new assistant chief.

The North Las Vegas Police Department serves more than 275,000 residents.