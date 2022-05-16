Off-duty Indio firefighter suffers major injuries in motorcycle crash

An Indio firefighter is in the hospital after suffering major injuries in a motorcycle crash while off-duty over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday just before 10 a.m. on Monroe Street north of Requa Drive.

According to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department, a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed into each other, however, the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Guitron said everyone is cooperating in the investigation and drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

The off-duty firefighter was driving the motorcycle. The 16th Battalion identified the firefighter as FF B. Kelly.

"BK was treated and transported by his firehouse crew to the local trauma center with major injuries," reads a post on the battalion's Instagram page. "At the request of his family, friends, and coworkers, please keep BK in your thoughts and prayers."

Guitron said Monday that the firefighter remains in the ICU in stable condition.

