‘We’re worried’: CA power officials warn extreme heat could bring blackouts this summer

California energy officials are warning the state will likely have an energy shortage that could result in rolling blackouts this summer.

Projections show a shortage of 1,700 megawatts of power statewide – the equivalent of power to 1.3 million homes – during times of highest demand, which are typically in the hottest months when air conditioners are in full use.

