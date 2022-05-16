Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:30 PM
Published 11:26 AM

‘We’re worried’: CA power officials warn extreme heat could bring blackouts this summer

California energy officials are warning the state will likely have an energy shortage that could result in rolling blackouts this summer.

Projections show a shortage of 1,700 megawatts of power statewide – the equivalent of power to 1.3 million homes – during times of highest demand, which are typically in the hottest months when air conditioners are in full use.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on the stark warning from officials and what SCE is saying - tonight at 6 p.m.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content