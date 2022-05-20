NWS issues airport weather warning for Palm Springs Internation Airport

The National Weather Service issued an "Airport Weather Warning" for the Palm Springs International Airport.

The warning will remain in effect through 11 PM Friday.

The warning was issued as wind gusts of up to 37 knots could be possible between 3 PM and 11 PM, according to the NWS.

37 knots is about 42 MPH.

The First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Friday. Gusty west winds will blow sand and dust, likely reducing visibility, especially in the Northern Coachella Valley.

Winds will continue to ramp up through today, with gusts between 30-40 MPH in the Coachella Valley.

Winds look to peak this afternoon and evening, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH at times around the desert.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.