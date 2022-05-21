Two people sent to nearby hospitals following head-on crash in Mecca

Riverside County Fire says two people suffered major injuries following a morning crash in Mecca. It was reported just after 6:00am on Highway 86, just south of Avenue 62.

The two cars hit head-on resulting in two people being trapped in their cars. Firefighters were able to free the victims; both suffering major injuries.

Emergency crews sent victims to nearby hospitals: one by ground ambulance and the other by air.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.