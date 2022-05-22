Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena, and Desert Recreation District, along with Riverside County supervisor V. Manuel Perez and assembly member Eduardo Garcia, are scheduled to hold an intro to youth street hockey clinic community event.

This event marks more than 5,000 local children having participated in the Firebirds Street Hockey Clinics this year.

Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds will have several personnel attending the event that will take place on Monday May 23, 2022. Kids can attend during the scheduled hours. Kids who are 7 - 9 years of age can go from 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. and kids 10-13 years of age can go from 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. T

The event will take place at Mecca Community Park located at 65-250 Coahuilla Street in Mecca.

The event is free. Participants are required to wear athletic wear / athletic shoes. No skates are required.

America’s hottest music festival destination is finally getting the world-class arena it deserves. Opening in December 2022, the Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ seat venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

The Acrisure Arena is a $250+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The team is set to play its inaugural season in 2022-2023 at the Acrisure Arena. Visit www.CVfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.