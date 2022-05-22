KESQ Wins Golden Mike Award for TV Newscast

KESQ Palm Springs was named the best 30-minute newscast in the small market category at the 72nd Annual Golden Mike Awards, organizers announced.

KESQ is the ABC affiliate for the Coachella Valley. The awards were presented Saturday night at the Hilton in Universal City by the Radio and Television News Association of Southern California.

First Alert Weather with Haley Clawson won Best Weather Segment and Angela Chen's Troubled Waters: Salton Sea won Best Investigative Reporting.

In other small market category awards, KUAN San Diego won for the best 60-minute newscast, and KCLU Thousand Oaks/Santa Barbara won for best radio newscast under 15 minutes.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the RTNA, the nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professions throughout Southern California.