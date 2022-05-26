DMV to extend hours for summer, including at local offices

The DMV announced that they will have extended hours from June through September at 64 offices across California. Palm Springs, Palm Dessert, and Banning will be open during those hours.

They are set to open at 7 a.m. every weekday except Wednesdays, when they will be open at 9 a.m.

https://twitter.com/CA_DMV/status/1529885148086513666?s=20&t=JZjHR6C3ufpkemBF8-ZBwg

The DMV said that they want to make it more convenient for their customers to get earlier appointments and to cut wait times.

“While most folks no longer need to visit us at the office, for the rare times they do, we’ve extended our hours. Giving customers an extra hour to complete their DMV transactions is just another way the DMV is making things convenient for our customers,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

You can view a full list of services, as well as more information on their extended hours at the DMV website at www.dmv.ca.gov or call at (916) 657-6437.