Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:21 AM

Previewing Memorial Day Events in the Coachella Valley

MGN

Memorial Day is a federal holiday for remembering and honoring military personnel who have passed away while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The holiday is observed the last Monday of May each year.

Several events throughout the Coachella Valley will help honor our fallen military members.

You can find a full list of Memorial Day events here.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to get more information on Memorial Day Events throughout the Coachella Valley.

News
Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content