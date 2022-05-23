Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley

Memorial Day is a day where we can remember and honor those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Below is a list of local events celebrating Memorial Day:

Flower Drop at the Palm Springs Air Museum: Air Fair starts at 10 AM, and Flower Drop Ceremony starts at 1 PM. As in years past, the day includes music, food vendors, kids’ activities, and airplanes taking off and landing on the tarmac. The highlight of the day is the dropping of 3,000 red and white carnations from a vintage aircraft. The B-25 Mitchell Bomber will lead the processional from inside the hangar. There will also be the Missing Man Flight Formation, where 4 vintage planes fly in formation over the museum twice, and then during the 3rd pass, one of the planes veers off, with 3 remaining in formation. This symbolizes the loss of a pilot. Vintage warbirds scheduled to fly are B-25 Mitchell Bomber, Two P-51 Mustangs, Two T-28 Trojans, F8F Bearcat, P-63 Kingcobra and the C-47 Skytrain



City of Desert Hot Springs Memorial Day event Starts at 9 AM at Veterans Park at 10101 Palm Drive



City of Indian Wells Memorial Day Ceremony 9 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, Celebrity Ballroom, 2nd floor Participants to include: Indian Wells Mayor Dana Reed; Keynote speaker Commissioner Tom Freeman, musical entertainment, and invocation and benediction. Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free patriotic event. No reservations are needed.



We'll continue to update this article as we continue to learn of more Memorial Day events. If you are hosting or know of more events around the Coachella Valley, let us know. Send an email to Share@KESQ.com