Person rushed to hospital following car fire on the I10 in Whitewater

It was an intense scene Sunday night on Interstate 10, with a driver being rushed to the hospital after his car caught fire in Whitewater.

Investigators say this happened before 6:00pm, just west of Haugen Lehmann Way.

Riverside County Fire helped the man who had serious injuries. His car was fully engulfed.

The flames even spread to nearby brush on the right shoulder of the freeway but crews say they were able to knock them out.

