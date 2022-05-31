One person dead after car crashes into rocks on HWY 243 north of Idyllwild

A motorist was killed today when he crashed into rocks alongside Highway 243 north of Idyllwild.

The fatality occurred at about 10:30 a.m. where the mountain highway intersects Twin Pines Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the agency that the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, veered off of the two-lane corridor and hit a rock pile.

A volunteer firefighter was driving through the area when the crash happened and stopped to render aid until Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived, according to the CHP.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway remained open to traffic.

An investigation was underway, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000.