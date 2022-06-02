Amazon to close Kindle bookstore in China, halt device sale
Associated Press
Amazon said Thursday it will shut down its digital Kindle bookstores in China and stop selling the device to retailers in the country. The company said in a WeChat post that the bookstore will stop operating on June 30, 2023. It says customers in China will not be able to buy new e-books after that day and won’t be able to download books they’ve already purchased after a year later. The e-commerce giant’s pullback comes as foreign technology firms have been pulling out or downsizing their operations in mainland China as a strict data privacy law specifying how companies collect and store data takes effect. However, Amazon said its other businesses in China will continue.