NGOs file suit against French arms firms over Yemen sales

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A group of NGOs have filed a lawsuit against three French arms manufacturers for what they claim was their complicity in alleged war crimes in Yemen. They accuse Dassault Aviation, Thales Group and MBDA France of selling weapons and equipment to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates since 2015 despite widespread evidence that civilians were deliberately targeted. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, or ECCHR, Sherpa and the local Yemeni human rights group Mwatana, supported by Amnesty International, announced the legal action at a news conference Thursday.