Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine

By JOHN LEICESTER and ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Britain says it is sending sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. The pledge came a day after the United States and Germany said they would equip the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military during a war in its 99th day. But as Russian forces close in on a key city, the Ukrainian government says its fighters need better rocket launchers to prevail. A Kremlin spokesman warned of “absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios” if the latest Western-supplied weapons strike Russian territory.