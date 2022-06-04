1 dead, 8 hurt in shooting at Phoenix corner shopping area

PHOENIX (AP) — One person died and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip shopping center northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.

Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people whom he characterized as young adults were taken to hospitals, including three with critical injuries, after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.

One person died at a hospital, police said.

Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed “some sort of party.”

“Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area,” he said.

Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24, including a teenage boy whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.