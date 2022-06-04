Palm Springs Fire Association invites the community to its Annual Fish Fry

The 89th Annual Palm Springs Fire Association Fish Fry is back at Ruth Hardy Park.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and Palm Springs firefighters are inviting the public to attend.

The event is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The food served includes rainbow trout, corn on the cob, coleslaw, drinks along with live music and dancing through the night. Dinner will be served until 10 p.m.

If you don't like fish, they also have burgers and hot dogs. Admission is $10 per person.