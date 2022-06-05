A house fire in Indio leaves 5 people displaced

A fire at a home in Indio has left five people displaced. Cal Fire reported that the residential fire started at 7:01 p.m. at the 82000 block of Garden Avenue, upon arrival fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the side of the house.

According to authorities, firefighters contained the fire to the residence, and the American Red Cross is assisting the five displaced residents. No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported. Winds played a role in spreading the flames.

KESQ will bring you updates as they become available.